Sheikh Zayed Festival announces 15 brand new cars and other prices

Abu Dhabi: The higher organising committee of the ongoing Sheikh Zayed Festival has announced a raffle draw for visitors. The Sheikh Zayed Festival is held in Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi. Lucky participants can win 15 brand new cars and other exciting prizes.

The first raffle draw will be held on the third and fourth week of this month for cars and other prizes. It will run through January, February and March 2023, until the Festival concludes.

To participate in the draw, visitors must make purchases for a minimum Dh50 from the Festival’s shops, restaurants, Fun Fair City. Visitors will receive a coupon for the raffle draw and another coupon for the Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival draw. Each visitor can participate in the draws by filling out their information on the coupon and inserting it in the drop box kept at the venue.