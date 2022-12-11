Jammu Area Is Terror-Free: Police Chief

The top police official in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir informed media that, almost all of the region’s districts are now free of terrorism, which is currently at its lowest level there.

‘Compared to what is necessary, we are more proactive. Together, the police and security forces are thwarting any attempts to disturb the peace here by Pakistani agencies’ J&K Police Director General Dilbag Singh stated today.

The only exception, according to him, are a few terrorists operating in one place.

‘All of Jammu’s districts have been cleared of militant activity, with the exception of one, where three to four militants are still active. They are being relentlessly pursued by us, and we will soon also eliminate these few terrorists’ DGP stated.

There are 10 districts in Kashmir division.

Any potential terrorist recruit ‘is thinking ten times’ about whether to take this path or not because militancy has been eradicated to such an extent, said Mr. Singh.

He claimed that for the past 30 years, Pakistani agencies have been causing murder and damage in Kashmir while also giving advice to local youth spreading terror.

‘The moment has come to comprehend Pakistan’s intentions. It’s time to denounce and put an end to terrorism. The local populace is participating. The youth’s backing is the reason why militancy is at an all-time low right now’ Mr. Singh remarked.