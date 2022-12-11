Serbia to request NATO to send its military and police to Kosovo

President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday that Serbia will ask NATO soldiers to allow it to send its military and police to Kosovo even though it feels there is no likelihood the request will be granted.

At a press conference in Belgrade, Vucic stated that he will write the NATO force KFOR’s commander with the request.

Vucic’s comments followed a string of incidents involving local Serbs, who make up the majority in Kosovo’s northern regions despite having an Albanian majority, and the Kosovo government.