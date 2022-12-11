Vivo launches new entry-level smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched a new entry-level smartphone named ‘ Vivo Y02’ in Indonesia. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the phone is priced at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in Indonesia. It comes in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colours. Vivo is expected to soon make this smartphone available in other Asian markets.

The entry-level smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) FullView display with an Eye Protection feature. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and runs on Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition.

There is an 8-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset comes with features like Face Beauty and Time Lapse. The Vivo Y02 packs a 5,000mAh battery.