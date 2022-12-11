DH Latest NewsDH NEWSNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Vivo launches new entry-level smartphone: Details

Dec 11, 2022, 09:07 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched a new entry-level smartphone named ‘ Vivo Y02’ in Indonesia. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the phone is priced at  IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in Indonesia. It comes in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colours. Vivo is expected to soon make this smartphone available in other Asian markets.

The  entry-level smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) FullView display with an Eye Protection feature. It is powered by  MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and  runs on Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition.

There is an 8-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset comes with features like Face Beauty and Time Lapse. The Vivo Y02 packs a 5,000mAh battery.

