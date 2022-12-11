Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition in India: Price and features

Mumbai: German carmakers, Volkswagen launched the Exclusive Edition of its new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), Tiguan in the Indian markets. The new SUV is priced at Rs 33.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 2 colors- Pure White and Oryx White.

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition is powered by a 2.0L TSI petrol engine. The engine delivers top power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 320 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with 4MOTION technology. It gives a mileage of 12.65 kmpl (ARAI certified).

Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition features LED matrix headlights with IQ, Illuminated scuff plates, USB C-ports, Vienna leather seats, soft touch dashboard, 30 shades of multicolor ambient lights, flat bottom multi-function steering wheel, a three zone Climatronic air-conditioning system with touch control, panoramic sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control.

The safety features includes 6 airbags, anti-brake locking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, hill start assist, advanced reverse camera with 4 different views for the driver,hill descent control, engine drag torque control, active TPMS, 3 head- rests at rear and 3-point seat belts.