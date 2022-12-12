A major application used for tracking COVID-19 contacts will retire, says China

China announced on Monday that a key programme used to track COVID-19 contacts will be retired, marking a significant step in the country’s swift abandonment of its zero-tolerance Covid approach.

According to an official post on WeChat, the government-run ‘Communications Itinerary Card,’ which aids in tracing individuals who have visited a high-risk location based on their mobile signal, would go offline at midnight on Tuesday after operating for more than two years.

One of the key components of China’s zero-Covid policy, which required millions of residents to submit their mobile numbers and receive their unique green arrows for visiting events and travelling across regions, was the application.

Days after declaring the end of mandatory quarantines and widespread lockdowns, the administration reversed course from its zero-Covid approach and announced significant testing measure easing.

Covid instances, according to officials, dramatically decreased in China during the past month. But on Sunday, Chinese health expert Zhong Nanshan issued a warning about the Omicron variant’s quick spread across the country.

The Itinerary Card was initially introduced in 2020 and had an internal four-tier system that gave users different colors based on their predicted level of virus exposure.