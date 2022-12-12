Akhilesh Yadav says, Opposition leaders working on ‘alternative’ for 2024 general elections

According to Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, efforts are being made to form a ‘alternative’ to the current government before the 2024 general elections. He added that KCR and other opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee of Bengal, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, and Mamata Banerjee of Telangana, are working on it.

‘A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji, Mamataji and KCR sahab are working for it. An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak,’ he said.

According to Yadav, a ‘alternative’ is urgently needed because inflation is at an all-time high, unemployment is rising, and Indians’ rights are being taken away.

‘The people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed. Uttar Pradesh should have been on the road to prosperity and development. But where is it now?’ the former chief minister asked.

‘After five years, you realised that you need to call investors? What did you do in the last five years?’

General elections are scheduled for 2024, and the BJP currently controls both the central government and Uttar Pradesh.