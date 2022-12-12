American-Islamists and the Rise of India: What Caused CAIR to Become a Jihadi Front?

A few years ago when China was rising as an economic power, there was a spate of global media coverage targeting the country over pollution and human rights. But unlike China, India is a constitutional democracy so calling it authoritarian is not logically possible. The stick to beat India is religious intolerance and one of the most loyal users of this trope are the Islamists.

In the last decade and a half, India’s relations with the United States have improved in leaps and bounds. There is a bipartisan consensus in the US on India’s significant role in the American pivot to the Indo-Pacific. It is this bonhomie between India and the U.S. that the Islamists aren’t able to digest. Case in point is the CAIR which has emerged as a front for Islamists whose objective is to attack India.

CAIR, or the Council on American-Islamic Relations, projects itself as America’s largest Muslim civil rights organisation. It was formed in 1994 and has a stated aim of promoting social, legal and political activism among Muslims in America. Despite having a constructive agenda, it has reduced itself to nothing but a lobbying front for the Islamists.

CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper was caught spreading white lies about the treatment of Muslims in India. Hooper took to Twitter and twisted facts to present it as a case of a Hindu mob attacking Muslims. A Muslim couple was attacked by a Muslim mob in Karnataka for watching a Kannada blockbuster.

CAIR used the same trope to target Indian-Americans after they protested in front of the Pakistani consulate in New York. This isn’t the first time that CAIR has been caught targeting India falsely over Islamophobia. Just last week, CAIR called the imagery used by them as ‘Islamophobic’ when it contained nothing but images from the brutal attack in 2008.

CAIR isn’t alone in spreading propaganda against India over the treatment of minorities. In the UAE, CAIR as well as the Muslim American Society have been designated as ‘terrorist group’ in a list that also includes Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Al Shabab and Boko Haram. They are under fire over their links with Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

Islamists in the US are miffed with India’s growing stature and have become ready agents for states such as Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey. They have captured institutions such as the US National Press Club. The press club has hosted Pakistani leaders and extended support to Qatar’s state propaganda tool Al-Jazeera. Recently, it handed out a ‘Press Freedom’ award to Indian journalist Rana Ayyub.

The New Delhi Press Club has given a platform to sanctioned terrorist Bouthaina Shaaban, who is accused of killing journalists including Samir Kassir, Gebran Tueni, and Marie Colvin. Ayyub is currently facing a trial in India over embezzlement of funds collected for Covid-19 relief. The growing coordination among various hues of Islamists in the US against India is a worrying trend. Their propaganda needs to be called out on a serious basis.