Antibiotics manufacturers face challenges as several countries across Europe reports shortages of antibiotics

Due to an increase in demand for the drugs, some European countries are experiencing an antibiotic scarcity, which is posing supply-chain difficulties for antibiotic makers. According to data from several countries, amoxicillin and cephalosporins are two other commonly used antibiotics that are reportedly in low supply, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The unexpected increase in demand for antibiotics in the post-pandemic era, brought on by the lifting of COVID-19 regulations, which resulted in various infections, is said by the producers and health authorities in the countries to be the reason of the scarcity.

Since the lack of data makes it difficult to address ailments like pneumonia and ear infections, doctors and government have expressed worry.

The Covid restrictions in China, which are now easing gradually, also played a part in the shortage of antibiotics in the European nations as manufacturers are facing delays in the supply of ingredients, packaging and other components.

The spike in energy costs, especially after the Russia-Ukraine war, is also causing some energy-intensive production difficult to maintain. As quoted by WSJ, Remi Salomon, a paediatrician at Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris, said: ‘We are very afraid, because we heard that the shortage will be for three or four months.’ Salomon also represents physicians at the city’s public hospitals.