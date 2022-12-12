BJP MLA Nitesh Rane threatens villagers in Maharashtra with ‘no vote, no funds’

Nitesh Rane, a BJP legislator, publicly threatened the villagers with withholding government funds if the elected sarpanch was not of his preference. Rane was addressing locals in Nandgaon, Maharashtra, as part of his gramme panchayat election campaign.

In his speech, Nitesh reminded the villagers of his influence as an MLA for the ruling party and claimed control over the funds.

‘I will be very clear with this. Villages that elect a sarpanch of my choice will receive funds from me. I don’t hide anything. I have been trained in the Narayan Rane School of Thought. Even if by mistake, there is a sarpanch elected, who is not of my choice, I will see to it that you don’t get a rupee from my funds. Consider this as a threat or anything you want,’ Rane said.

He further added, ‘Keep this in your mind while voting – all the funds are in my hands. Be it the District Planning Funds or the Rural Development Funds, or the Central government funds. I am an MLA of the ruling party, be it the Guardian Minister, Collector, Ministers of Concerned departments, or the Deputy Chief Minister and the Chief Minister – no one will grant funds to Nandgaon without asking me. So, get this clear in your head. If there is no sarpanch of Nitesh Rane’s choice, there will be no development in Nandgaon.’

Vaibhav Naik, a Shiv Sena MLA, responded to the threat by saying, ‘When Narayan Rane was the chief minister, there was similar arrogance. We are witnessing similar intoxication of power now. However, the people of Sindhudurg will show them their place as they have shown Narayan Rane earlier by defeating him.’

The Maharashtra government was attempting to distance itself from the recent controversy surrounding Nitesh when BJP MLA Uday Samant said, ‘I don’t know what exactly he has said. But everyone has a right to ask for votes and expand the party, but without hooliganism.’