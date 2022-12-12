BMW launches BMW S 1000 RR in India: Price and features

Mumbai: BMW Motorrad India has launched the new BMW S 1000 RR in the markets. The bike is priced at Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is introduced in the country as Completely Built-Up and deliveries will begin from February next year.

The all-new BMW S 1000 RR is offered in 3 colours- Black Storm Metallic, Passion and Light White Uni/M Motorsport (with M Package). The bike can be further customized by 2 optional packages: Dynamic and M. The former comprises of Dynamic Damping Control, Riding Modes Pro, Heated Grips and Cruise Control while the latter comes with special paintwork Light White Uni / M Motorsport, M Carbon Wheels, M Sport Seat, M Brake Calipers Blue, Fuel Filler Cap Black and M Rider Footrest System.

BMW S 1000 RR is introduced with 4 riding modes- Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race. In addition, there are 3 optional ‘Pro Modes’ on offer namely Race Pro 1, Race Pro 2 and Race Pro 3. Other features of the bike include new instrument cluster with Colored TFT Screen, Dynamic Damping Control, Launch Control, Pit Lane Limiter, lighter M battery, USB charging socket Hill Start Control Pro, and Dynamic Traction Control with Slide Control.

The bike is powered by a 999 cc 4-cylinder oil cooled petrol engine with BMW ShiftCam Technology. It delivers top power of 210 bhp at 13,750 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Below is the variant-wise price of BMW S 1000 RR:

BMW S 1000 RR – Rs 20.25 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR Pro – Rs 22.15 lakh

BMW S 1000 RR Pro M Sport – Rs 24.45 lakh