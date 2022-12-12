BMW launches BMW XM Electric in India: Price and features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched the first-ever XM SUV in the Indian markets. The new sports utility vehicle is priced at Rs 2.60 crore (ex-showroom). It will be sold as a CBU in the country. Pre-bookings of the SUV has began at all the BMW dealerships in India with deliveries expected to start from May 2023.

It will be available in 7 colours- Cape York Green, Toronto Red, Mineral White, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Marina Bay Blue and Carbon Black. BMW XM rides on exclusively designed 22-inch M light alloy wheels. It features Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and 1,475-watt amplifier as standard, four-zone automatic climate control, handsfree tailgate, digital key plus, 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and BMW Head-up Display, and M leather steering wheel with M button and shift paddles. Safety features include 6 airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), ISOFIX child seat mounting, Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, Reversing Assistant, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Emergency Lane and Emergency Stop Assistant and Cross Traffic Warning.

The SUV is powered by 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine with an electric motor. The electric motor is paired with a high voltage 25.7 kW lithium-ion battery which returns a pure-electric driving range of up to 88 km. The engine is mated with an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission. The SUV does a 0-100kmph sprint in only 4.3 seconds with top speed limited to 250 kmph.