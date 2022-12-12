Bus carrying medical students flips on highway between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, 20 injured

At least 20 students are reported to be injured after a bus carrying medical staff overturned on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Monday. A bus carrying student nurses overturned in the suburbs of Nakrekal in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The students were transported to the government hospital in Nakrekal after suffering minor injuries. According to reports, the incident occurred this morning around 9:30 am as the students were travelling from Nagole to Suryapet.

On December 9, a Volvo bus headed for Benguluru overturned near Veltur on the National Highway in the Peddamandadi mandal of the Wanaparthy district, giving its passengers a narrow escape. In Telangana’s Wanaparthi district, a private Garuda Volvo bus collided with a tractor, killing three people and injuring 10.