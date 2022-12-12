Charles and Queen Consort Camilla releases their official Christmas card

The festive period has arrived! The official Christmas card from King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla was recently made public. This is their first official holiday card as King and Queen Consort.

The card features a photo of the King and Queen Consort during the annual Braemar Highland Gathering at Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland.

‘We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort,’ the family shared on Twitter.

Samir Hussein, a seasoned royal photographer, was given credit for the image, which was ‘shot at the Braemar Games in September 2022.’

Tradition dictated that the unposed photo be stamped in red ink and come with a brief note from the newlyweds.

Printed on the opposite page was the text that said, ‘Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year.’

The Braemar Games is over 1,000 years old and traditionally host thousands of people to watch athletic events, bagpipe competitions and dancing, with Her Majesty presiding over the festival. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony in 2022 due to failing health. She died on September 8 at the age of 96.