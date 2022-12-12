Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Gold price slipped down marginally in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,840, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,119 per 10 gram, down Rs 176 or 0.32%. Silver futures were trading Rs 261 down at Rs 67,777 per kg . In the international markets, price of spot gold slipped 0.2% to $1793.44 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1805.90.