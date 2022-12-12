Congress leader’s remark, ‘Kill PM to save constitution,’ sparks dispute

In an interview with India Today, Congress leader Raja Pateria clarified that his criticism of Prime Minister Modi had been taken out of context. By ‘killing the PM,’ Raja Pateria meant to defeat Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections.

‘It might have happened in the flow. But the person who recorded it just picked it out of context,’ said the leader. The former Madhya Pradesh minister could be seen speaking to his crowd in a video.

According to reports, the leader wished that Prime Minister Narendra Modi be killed in order to ‘save the constitution.’

In the meantime, the BJP attacked the Congress, claiming it was founded by Mussolini, not Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, stated, ‘I heard the statement of Pateria, which clearly implies that this Congress party does not belong to Mahatma Gandhi.’

‘This Congress belongs to Italy, and its ideology is of Mussolini. I am issuing an instruction to SP to register an FIR,’ said Narottam Mishra.