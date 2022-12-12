Darshan reservations at Sabarimala set a record; CM Vijayan to preside over meeting on crowd control

On Monday in the afternoon, the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will preside over a meeting to discuss the necessary arrangements for managing the crowd at the Sabarimala temple. Meanwhile, Monday’s booking for darshan broke all previous records. Since 1,07,260 devotees have reserved times to visit Sabarimala on Monday, more preparations are being made to manage the crowd.

This is the season’s highest booking. Bookings have exceeded one lakh for the second time in this season. Due to the increase in Sabarimala pilgrims, police have set up special measures to manage the rush.

Devotees will be segmented and controlledly escorted from Pampa to Sannidhanam.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court recommended extending the time for worship for devotees on busy days during a special session on Sunday, December 11. The district collector and police were also ordered by the court to take action to control the crowd.