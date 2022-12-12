FIFA World Cup 2022: Schedule of semi finals

Doha: France, Argentina, Croatia and Morocco have entered the semi finals of ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The first semifinal between Argentina and Croatia will be played on December 13 (Tuesday) at the Lusail Stadium while the second semifinal between France and Morocco will be held on December 14 at (Wednesday) at the Al-Bayt Stadium.

Here are the semifinals line-ups:

Argentina vs Croatia – Semifinal 1

In the first semifinal of the competition, Argentina will face Croatia.

Argentina’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Lost to Saudi Arabia 1-2

Beat Mexico 2-0

Beat Poland 2-0

Round-of-16:

Beat Australia 2-1

Quarterfinal:

Beat Netherlands 4-3 (Penalty shootout)

Croatia’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Drew With Morocco 0-0

Beat Canada 4-1

Drew With Belgium 0-0

Round-of-16:

Beat Japan 3-1 (Penalty Shootout)

Quarterfinal:

Beat Brazil 4-1 (Penalty Shootout)

France vs Morocco – Semifinal 2

France will lock horns with Morocco in the second semi finals.

France’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Beat Australia 4-1

Beat Denmark 2-1

Lost to Tunisia 0-1

Round-of-16:

Beat Poland 3-1

Quarterfinal:

Beat England 2-1

Morocco’s Road to the Semis:

Group Stage:

Drew With Croatia 0-0

Beat Belgium 2-0

Beat Canada 2-1

Round-of-16:

Beat Spain 3-0 (Penalty Shootout)

Quarterfinal:

Beat Portugal 1-0