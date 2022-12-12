Four children went into cardiac arrest after falling through the ice on a lake in Solihull near Birmingham

Emergency services have reported that four kids who fell through the ice on a lake in Solihull, close to Birmingham, went into cardiac arrest and had to be rushed to the hospital. Specialist teams continued the operation overnight at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst because, according to West Midlands police, they believe two further youngsters may have gone missing following the event.

The four kids are getting specialised care, according to Cameron McVittie, a tactical commander with the West Midlands ambulance service. The other two are being treated at Heartlands Hospital, while two of them are receiving care at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

McVittie said, ‘Unfortunately, the children in the water were in cardiac arrest and were receiving advanced life support en route to hospital. There are no updates. They are all in critical condition when they arrived in hospital.’

According to accounts from the scene and social media, ‘a number of children had been playing on the ice on a lake and had fallen through the ice,’ according to Richard Stanton, local commander of the West Midlands Fire Service.

Officers and first responders had to enter the lake to look for the children, as a result of which, one officer has mild hypothermia and is making a ‘full recovery’ in hospital, Supt Richard Harris, from West Midlands police, said.