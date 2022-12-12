Gunman opened fire at a bar in Rome killing three women and injuring four others on Sunday

On Sunday, a shooter in Rome opened fire at a pub, killing three people and injuring four more (December 11). The incident reportedly took place at a gathering of apartment building inhabitants, according to the Italian media.

The 57-year-old suspect, who was detained following the shooting incident at the pub in the Fidene neighbourhood in the north of Rome, was named by the Italian media as Claudio Campiti.

He entered the room, shut the door, said ‘I’ll murder you all,’ and then began shooting, a witness told the Italian news agency Ansa.

At least one of the four more victims of the shooting was critically hurt. The suspect was a local who had a history of conflicts with the residents’ organisation, according to a different witness who spoke to Rai News.

According to Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the shooter started shooting in the tavern Il Posto Giusto’s outside dining area. According to reports, the shooter was well-known to the people who belong to the residents’ association and had previously been reported to the police for allegedly making threats.

An eyewitness told La Repubblica: ‘He fired at the board of directors of the consortium. The man was known by all, he was a member and in the past, he had made verbal threats to all of us.’

The eyewitness added, ‘The weapon jammed at a certain point and was blocked by some consortium members who also unlocked the door. I saved myself because I put myself under the table and I managed to crawl out of the room.’