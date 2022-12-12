Huge crowd takes over the airport; clashes with security forces!

According to initial accounts by local media, thousands of protesters occupied the Arequipa airport in southern Peru on Monday, igniting a conflict with police personnel that left at least four people hurt.

The main runway of the airport has been invaded by some 2,000 protesters hostile to the current administration, and other infrastructure have been assaulted. According to the RPP radio station, members of the National Police and Armed Forces have been stationed there.

Arequipa is one of the three ‘high conflict’ locations where Peruvian President Dina Boluarte issued a state of emergency declaration on Sunday to quell a wave of demonstrations that has so far claimed the lives of two people. A preliminary election in April 2024 was another proposal made by Boluarte.