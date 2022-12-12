In just 24 hours, India records 159 new cases of COVID.

The number of coronavirus infections in India increased by 159 in a single day, although the number of active cases decreased slightly to 3,906 according to figures updated on Monday by the Union Health Ministry.

The data updated at 8 am revealed that the overall number of Covid cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,74,981), while the death count was 5,30,658 with no new fatalities being reported.

The health ministry website states that, the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, and the number of active cases is 0.01 percent of all infections.

The number of active COVID-19 instances has dropped by seven over the past 24 hours, and they currently total 3,906.

4,41,40,417 persons have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent. On the nation as a whole, the COVID-19 immunisation campaign has resulted in the administration of 219.97 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, says the ministry’s website.