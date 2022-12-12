Indian Railways launches one-way special train connecting these cities

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a one-way special train connecting New Delhi with Saharsa in Bihar. The trains will leave New Delhi on Saturday, 7:40 pm and will reach Saharsa the next day at 7:50 pm.

The one-way special train will pass through Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Khagaria, Mansi stations. The train will have 12 AC three tier class coaches and 4 sleeper class coaches.