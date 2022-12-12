Musk to auction off items from Twitter’s headquarters. Check out what he is selling

Elon Musk fired workers earlier as part of his cost-cutting tactics following the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. According to Reuters, Twitter’s CEO reportedly gave his staff instructions to find over $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by cutting back on cloud services and extra server space.

Elon Musk is now offering merchandise made by Twitter HQ! But is it really the case that doing so will help the business financially by bringing in more money?

The most recent allegations indicate that Musk is set to auction off things from Twitter’s corporate offices. Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, will organise an auction for mementos and antiques from the company’s San Francisco offices on January 17.

The items that Heritage Global Partners will be selling are posted on the website BidSpotter. On January 17, 2023, at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, the auction will begin. It will end on January 18, at 10 a.m.

Several goods will be put up for auction by the company, with starting bids starting at $25 to $50.

A 6-foot ‘@’ sign with artificial flora that can be switched out for real plants, a 3-foot statue of the Twitter Bird, and bicycles that can charge your phone are just a few of the strange goods on show. Numerous display screens, iMac monitors, and grey swivel office chairs are also included in the auction’s offerings, along with loads of industrial kitchen equipment including refrigerators and pizza ovens.