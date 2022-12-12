Nick Dove, Heritage Global Partners head reacts to Musk’s plan to auction off all the extra items from Twitter HQ

Twitter, a social media business that Elon Musk, a billionaire, just purchased, will auction off its extra items and surplus property on January 17 from its San Francisco headquarters.

The company will be floating a number of items throughout the bidding process, such as a sizable statue of the Twitter bird, a projector, iMac displays, espresso machines, chairs, and kitchenware, with beginning bids ranging from 25 to 50 dollars.

Elon Musk is accused of taking the controversial cost-cutting strategy, which included firing nearly half of the company’s staff and prompting the workers to file a lawsuit against him.

The layoffs, according to the workers, violated numerous labour laws.

Anyone who believes the auction is a part of safeguarding finances is a ‘moron,’ said Nick Dove, head of Heritage Global Partners, the organisation coordinating the bidding, in an interview, reported CNN.

‘We don’t choose which assets a business doesn’t require.’ Dove was reported by CNN as saying, ‘Just like a real estate broker doesn’t decide which homes or buildings their client would need to sell.’