No major decisions on change in school timings, implementation of gender neutral uniforms: Says Minister Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty clarified on Monday that the government has not taken any decision regarding change in school timings and the implementation of gender neutral uniforms.

‘School authorities can themselves decide on the kind of uniforms for their students and whether to convert into mixed schools. A decision on curriculum reforms will be taken only after consultation with all departments’, said the minister.

Meanwhile, N Shamsudheen MLA said in the assembly that it is unacceptable to teach logical reasoning in schools at the government’s expense and it should be avoided from the curriculum. ‘Sexual anarchy cannot be accepted. Women being made to wear men’s clothes is not gender justice’, he said.