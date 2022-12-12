Over security of Kashmiri Pandits, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party criticises the BJP

The BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir has come under fire from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s new party, the Democratic Azad Party (DAP), for failing the Kashmiri Pandits. The senior party leadership, which included former minister GM Saroori, general secretary RS Chib, senior leader Salman Nizami, Gourav Chopra, Vishal Chopra, Ashwani Handa, and others, joined the protesting Pandits in Jammu.

They argued that the government needed to act immediately to restore the minority community’s security and rehabilitation.

‘It has been several months that Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting in Jammu. But the government seems unmoved. How long can the government be insensitive to their genuine demands?’ the DAP leaders asked.

They claimed that, if elected to office, the DAP’s founder and chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad would work to ensure the return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits with dignity and security.

‘It is unfortunate that the BJP, which is making a lot of hue and cry across the country for the Kashmiri Pandits and leaving no chance to politicize the issue for electoral gains, has not only failed to ensure their rehabilitation and security but has also let them down,’ the DAP said.

‘We demand their return, rehabilitation and adequate compensation for their losses,’ the leaders added.

The Kashmiri Pandits’ salaries being withheld is a flagrant violation of their rights, the DAP added, adding that they will continue to support the Pandits and speak out at every level.