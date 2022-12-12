Prisoner swaps with United States ‘possible’; Russian President Vladimir Putin

According to Vladimir Putin, future prisoner exchanges between Russia and the US may increase. Commentary on the prisoner exchange between American basketball star Brittney Griner and Russian Viktor Bout Putin said that ‘compromises were uncovered’ as the reason why it occurred. He disproves the notion that prisoner swaps may open the door to discussions with the United States about other topics. The current intelligence-level discussions, he insisted, are narrowly focused on one problem, dispelling the notion that prisoner swaps may open the door to discussion with the United States on other topics.

‘Russia will respond to oil price cap in next few days’

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the West’s decision to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports is ‘silly, harmful and ill-considered’ European Union countries last week agreed on a $60 per barrel price cap for Russian crude oil exports transported by sea. Putin said Russia will not do business with countries who support the move. ‘Moscow will unveil ‘specific steps’ in response to the price cap in the next few days’, he said.

‘No trust between Russia and the West’

Putin says there is almost zero trust between Russia and the West after Merkel’s comments on Ukraine. He says Russia believed the German government, although it was supporting Ukraine, was sincerely looking for a settlement. They were deceiving us. The point was only to pump Ukraine with weapons and prepare for combat, he said. Putin also ruled out any more military recruitment drives in Russia.