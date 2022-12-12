‘Restoring Hindu Rashtra’ is the only way Nepal can defeat the ‘Christian conversion mafia’: Reason!

In this Himalayan nation of Nepal, Christianity is the faith that is expanding the quickest. Hindus, Buddhists, and adherents of the old Kiranta faith have consistently complained about conversions. Conversions to Abrahamic religions were impeded by the former Hindu kingdom’s maintenance of political stability. However, they were given a chance when the monarchy was overthrown in 2006 and Nepal became a ‘secular’ state.

Proselytising in the grab of welfare and poverty alleviation programs has been one of the time-tested tools deployed by missionaries. In this context, the infamous role of the United Mission to Nepal (UMN) is worth mentioning. With a history of more than 65 years of serving in the name of Jesus, Umn has a stated mission of ‘to make Christ known by word and life’.

UNMN has strategically divided Nepal into different divisions to spread the Gospel of truth via serving in the name of poverty alleviation programme and other projects. It is very obvious that Churches don’t fund any programme or project just for the sake of it but proselytization forms an important part of it. There is a stark difference between households who have fallen prey to Christian missionaries’ propaganda and those who have resisted the lure.

For Abrahamic faiths, freedom of religion has always been on their agendas and they make a lot of noise about it. Similar noise is being made in Nepal with different Islamic and Christian religious leaders and groups demanding that the right to change religion be guaranteed. This interference in Nepal’s internal affairs by various foreign NGOs and organisations is routine now.

Christian groups claim that they are not indulging in forceful conversions but Hindu, Buddhist and Kiranta groups allege that financial and other kinds of material enticements along with superstitious methods are used for conversions. They ask, if their only concern is to improve the lives of the poor and ameliorate their sufferings, why are only the beneficiaries of such programmes converting to Christianity?

Christian missionaries make full use of natural tragedies under the grab of relief work. In the case of Nepal, be it the earthquake of 2015 or COVID-19 of recent times, maximum conversions have happened. One aspect of rampant proselytization in Nepal is the fact that Christian missionaries are hand in glove with communists. Senior leadership from communist parties have close financial relations with foreign NGOs and Western donor agencies.

Evangelical activities are adversely affecting the Nepalese society and increasing outside interference in its internal affairs. The 1990s constitution proclaimed Nepal as ‘Hindu Rashtra’ but Hinduism was not a state religion and no one was discriminated against on the basis of their religious identity. Many prominent civil society members including social activists, journalists, bureaucrats and politicians feel that turning the country to an alien ethos like a ‘secular republic’ was a poor decision made by Maoists.

The demand to return to Hindu Rastra is getting support from across the party and religious lines. Among religious communities, even Muslims who constitute around 5 per cent of the population and are victims of evangelical activities have come out in support. For example, the chairperson of the Rastrabadi Muslim Manch Nepalgunj, Babu Khan Pathan is of opinion that ‘We don’t need a secular identity, but want to see the country called Hindu State’.

Nepal needs to stop the impending challenge of demography imbalance and resultant socio-religious conflicts. Returning to the status of Hindus Rastra is the ultimate solution to the evil designs of conversion mafias. Effective implementation of anti-conversions laws and keeping an eye on funding mechanisms and proselytization activities of foreign NGOs and agencies is the way forward.