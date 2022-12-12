Revolutionary gene therapy gives hope to others as it treats a patient’s incurable cancer

After all other treatments failed to heal 13-year-old Alyssa’s leukaemia, a novel gene therapy was used to eradicate an incurable tumour from within the body of the young patient.

Therefore, the medical staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital decided to create a new live medication for the patient by using ‘base editing.’ Although the youngster is still in observation, six months later there are no signs of cancer in her body.

Alyssa was identified as having T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in May of last year. T-cells normally serve as our body’s guards, but in her case, their unchecked expansion had become deadly.

Because of the aggressiveness of her cancer, neither chemotherapy nor a bone marrow transplant could cure her. If there was no experimental medicine, then doctors had the only option to reduce the pain she was enduring.

‘Eventually I would have passed away,’ Alyssa said. Her mother Kiona said that she was dreading Christmas last year, ‘thinking this is our last with her’ and that she was just crying on the 13th birthday of her daughter in January.

The miracle that followed was unimaginable a few years ago but is now attainable as a result of genetic development. The doctors at Great Ormond Street employed base editing technique, which was developed six years ago.

Alyssa was the one who decided to be the first patient to receive the experimental therapy in May this year.