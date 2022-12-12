Saudi Arabia sets age requirement for umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia introduced age requirement for umrah pilgrims. The minimum age is set as 5. The ministry informed that the minimum age allowed to undertake Umrah is 5 years, but children escorted by parents can have access to the Grand Mosque, which houses the Holy Kaaba.

‘The minimum age to book an umrah permit is five years, provided that the child is not infected with or has been in touch with a Coronavirus patient,’ the ministry said.