SFJ, pro-Khalistan organisation, announces legal aid for Tarn Taran police station attack suspects

The pro-Khalistani group ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) has announced that it will offer legal assistance to Sikhs who have been falsely accused and detained by the Punjab government in the wake of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a police station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab on Friday night. Seven months earlier, on May 9, a similar attack took place on the Mohali building housing the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police.

In a video message, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reiterated that the group’s ‘Weapon of Choice’ is a referendum rather than a rocket, saying that ‘SFJ’s mission is to destroy the Indian System through Khalistan Referendum.’

In addition to promising to hold CM Bhagwant Mann accountable for ongoing violations of human rights under international law, SFJ also offered a $100,00 reward to any member of the Punjab government who could shed light on the upcoming trip of the CM to Europe, North America, or Australia.

The Sanjh Kendra, which is located on the grounds of the Sarhali police station, had some of its cement walls and windows damaged by the grenade, but no serious injuries or fatalities were reported. The Indian government has claimed that Pakistan is responsible for the rocket attack and has also carried out a massive raid in which 12 suspects have been detained. Terrorists with support from Khalistan are thought to have orchestrated the attack with the help of Pakistan’s ISI intelligence agency.

According to officials speaking to news agency PTI, the station house officer of the Sarhali police station was moved on Sunday. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which arrived at the scene on Saturday evening, was also conducting its own investigation there.