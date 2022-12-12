Shikhar Dhawan has no place in the ODI team if India wants to score between 325 and 350 runs: Saba Karim

Shikhar Dhawan won’t be starting, if the Indian team management wants to maintain a par score of 325-350 moving forward, stated Saba Karim.

During the recently finished ODI series against Bangladesh, Dhawan struggled mightily with the bat. Shubman Gill’s excellent form and Ishan Kishan’s double hundred have raised doubts over the seasoned opener’s position in the squad.

According to Hindustan Times, Karim stated during a conversation on Sony Sports Network that Dhawan won’t be playing in the ODI team lineup if the management is aiming for a par score of 325-350.

‘The type of cricket the team management wants to play will be a determining factor. Shikhar Dhawan is still that kind of player, therefore you need him if the team management still thinks that 275-300 is their goal.’

‘That he hasn’t scored any runs during this series is something quite different. But if you give him another chance and tell him that we can only score 275–300, Shikhar Dhawan will take Shikhar Dhawan’s place until the World Cup. However, if we have determined that our par score will be between 325 and 350, Dhawan has no place’ Karim stated.

Karim asserted boldly that we shouldn’t anticipate a significant drop in Dhawan’s strike rate.

‘Therefore, a lot will depend on the selectors, the administration of the squad, the captain, and the expectations you have of them. It won’t happen if you anticipate Shikhar Dhawan to play a big knock at a strike rate of 130-140 in a 350-run game.’

‘We need to do a lot, in my opinion, in the near future. I believe we are two to three years behind in white-ball cricket, and in order to catch up, we will need fresh players, like Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav,’ Karim remarked.