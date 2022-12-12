South Korean parliament passes no-confidence motion against interior minister for the Halloween crowd crush incident

A mark has been left on the lives of the families who lost loved ones as a result of the tragic Halloween tragedy in South Korea. The National Assembly of South Korea has now approved a motion calling for the dismissal of Interior Minister Lee Sang-min. As 158 people were murdered in the Itaewon crowd crush before Halloween, the government’s approach to the incident has drawn criticism.

The interior minister was subjected to a no-confidence vote on Sunday by the Democratic Party (DP)-controlled legislature, which blamed him for the carelessness that resulted in the fatal incident on October 29.

According to The Yonhap News, the resolution was approved by the main opposition party using its parliamentary majority. It got support from 182 of the 183 MPs who cast votes, with one vote being ruled invalid. The report added that the ruling party, which opposed the dismissal motion, boycotted the vote.

In a statement last month, Lee apologised for the terrible occurrence and said that the country bears sole responsibility for the security of its citizens. In addition to the interior minister, several government figures have faced criticism for the tragedy that occurred in Seoul on Halloween night.

Even if the proposal was approved, President Yoon Suk Yeol may still reject it.

‘Minister Lee hastily tried to minimize the nature and significance of the tragedy by referring to the Itaewon disaster as an ‘accident’ and victims as ‘the dead,’ and also focused on shirking his ministerial duties by making the excuse that there is no official response outlined in administrative manuals for a mass gathering event without an organizer,’ the motion said.