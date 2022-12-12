State guest houses do not provide VIP treatment for Himachal MLAs or officials

At Himachal Bhavan and Himachal Sadan, Himachal Pradesh MLAs and officials will no longer receive special treatment. The choice was made during a gathering of the legislative party.

Now, legislators and officers must pay for services at the Himachal Bhavan and the Himachal Sadan just like regular people. Families of MLAs will also be affected by this.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state cabinet would soon be expanded and that a decision regarding the One Pension Scheme will be made at the first meeting.

‘Work will be done to bring all the promises to the ground soon,’ he further said.

On Sunday, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was sworn in as the fifteenth chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. By winning 40 of the 68 seats, the Congress prevailed in the state elections.