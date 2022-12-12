Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles flat

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled flat in the Indian equity markets. The concern over India’s retail inflation data for November and the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting influenced investors.
BSE Sensex fell 51 points or 0.08% to end at 62,130.5. NSE Nifty closed unchanged at 18,497. Financial and metal stocks edged higher by 0.2% and 0.4%. On the downside, the IT index fell 0.4 per cent. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.3% and 0.36% respectively.
To gainers in the market were BPCL, Divi’s Lab and Coal India. The top losers in the market were Asian Paints, Infosys and Kotak Bank.
