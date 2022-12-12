Taiwan claims that China is searching for an excuse to practise upcoming strikes.

Taiwan feels that China is looking for a political setting to practise upcoming strikes after the country’s response to former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island was anything but subdued.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told The Guardian that the military danger is ‘becoming more serious than before’ and that China is ‘getting ready to create another excuse for practising their eventual attack’ on the island.

Warplane intrusions into Taiwan’s defence zone have increased significantly since Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

Along with deploying military aircraft and vessels to the island’s four corners, China also launched ballistic missiles into the adjacent waters.

Experts claim that the variety of exercises indicates that they have been planned for some time and that Pelosi’s visit was being used as a pretext by China under Xi Jinping. The Taiwanese government shares the same viewpoint.

‘We’re confident that the Chinese will seek to find another excuse to practise their upcoming strikes on Taiwan. Therefore, this is a military threat against Taiwan,’ said minister Wu, who was quoted by The Guardian.

Taiwan also thinks that in addition to military actions, China is intensifying cyberattacks, economic sanctions, and diplomatic initiatives to totally isolate the island.

The exercises, which more closely mimicked an actual strike on the island, which Beijing claims as its own territory, China has thus far used to learn about its own military capabilities.

US military officials informed that, Beijing may look for a military solution within the next few years. Under President Xi Jinping, China has become more adamant in its demands that Taiwan be brought under its control, using force if necessary.

The United States, which recognises the Beijing administration while allowing for informal connections and defence links with Taipei, continues to argue that it has not departed from its ‘one-China’ policy.