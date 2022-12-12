Telstra suffers privacy breach, 132,000 customers affected in data leak in Australia

The largest telecom provider in Australia, Telstra Corp Ltd, revealed on Sunday that 132,000 subscribers were impacted by an internal error that resulted in the disclosure of user information. According to an internal inquiry, the reason the information was made public was due to ‘a misalignment of databases,’ according to Telstra, which has 18.8 million user accounts, or 75% of Australia’s population.

The names, phone numbers, and addresses of ‘some customers’ were listed where they shouldn’t have been, according to a business blog post that was published on Friday.

‘We are removing the identified impacted customer details from the Directory Assistance service and the online version of the White Pages,’ Telstra chief financial officer Michael Ackland said in a statement.

The inaccurate declaration comes after the business had described it as a minor data breach in October, attributing it to an incursion by a third party that made certain employee data available from 2017.

According to local media, a Telstra internal email estimated that the attack had an effect on 30,000 current and former employees.

The telco, financial and governmental sectors in Australia have been on high alert since Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., announced on September 22 that a system compromise may have affected up to 10 million accounts.

The disclosure of data gained through a sophisticated hack, including home addresses, licence numbers, and passport numbers, was one of Australia’s biggest cybersecurity breaches.