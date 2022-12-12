This is how the new Google chrome passwordless authentication works

According to Google Chrome’s announcement, passwordless login will soon be available. The well-known browser will now rely on biometric sensors for identification, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, PIN or pattern.

You’re not the only one who has trouble remembering passwords and ends up using the same one for all of their accounts.

According to a SpyCloud investigation of 1.7 billion username and password combinations, 64% of users reuse the same password for multiple accounts that was compromised in one incident.

In the digital world, we have an endless number of accounts, from social media to banking everything needs a password, and to remember the seemingly hundreds of passwords is difficult.

The worst part is that your accounts aren’t actually secure even then. The amount of hacking and data stealing incidents increased dramatically in 2022.

Over 15 billion credentials have reportedly been exposed on the dark web, and about 54% of them have resulted in credential theft. Passwords are just no longer sufficient.

Many platforms and service providers are now going toward passwordless authentication as a result of this. The foray is now being joined by Google Chrome.