Two teens died and four others injured as protests demanding general elections escalate in Peru

Following the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo, protests in Peru asking for the holding of general elections erupted on Sunday, injuring four people and killing two teenagers, according to local authorities and the police.

Dina Boluarte was sworn in as president of Peru last week after Castillo was dismissed by Congress and detained for attempting to dissolve the assembly in order to thwart the impeachment vote against the latter.

Boluarte should not be allowed to hold the presidency until Castillo’s tenure expires in 2026, according to protesters, who also include Castillo supporters.

A small number of protestors also called for the shutdown of Congress at the same time.

While speaking to local radio station RPP, the Head of Peru’s ombudsman’s office Eliana Revollar said that an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old were killed during protesters’ clashes with police of Andahuaylas, the city located in Apurimac’s Andean region ‘possibly as a result of gunshot wounds.’

Apurimac region’s governor Baltazar Lantaron said that ‘four injuries are reported, treated at the health centre, three of them (with wounds) to the scalp, with multiple injuries.’