UNICEF: 11,000 children killed or maimed, another 2.2 million malnourished due to war in Yemen

More than 11,000 children have been killed or injured in the Yemeni civil war, according to a statement from the UN children’s agency on Saturday. The organisation added that the ‘real toll of this conflict is likely to be greater.’

The executive director of UNICEF, Catherine Russell, was quoted by AFP as saying that ‘thousands of children have lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands more continue to be at risk of dying from preventable sickness or malnutrition.’

After Houthi-backed rebels took control of Sanaa, the conflict in Yemen, which began out in 2014, intensified. Saudi-led forces then intervened and installed a government the following year.

As per UNICEF, about 2.2 million children, a quarter of which are less than five years old in Yemen are acutely malnourished. Most of them are also at risk from Cholera, measles and other diseases that could be easily prevented through vaccinations.

According to the research, hundreds of thousands of children have died since the war began, either directly from war or indirectly from lack of access to food, safe drinking water, and disease epidemics.

According to UNICEF’s most recent statistics, 3,774 children died between March 2015 and September 2022. The organisation also asserts that over the past eight years, 3,904 boys and 90 girls have been recruited into the fighting.

‘If the children of Yemen are to have any chance of a decent future… all those with influence must ensure they are protected and supported,’ said Russell as the agency appealed for a $484.4 million funding to tackle the humanitarian crisis plaguing the country.