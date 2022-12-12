Uttarakhand court to hear plea for narco test of Ankita Bhandari murder accused today

The request for permission to conduct the narco-analysis test to all three accused persons in the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari is set to be heard in court in Uttarakhand. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is looking into the murder of Bhandari, submitted the request for the narco test.

‘The SIT has filed an application in the Kotdwar court to get the narco test done on the three murder accused in the Ankita murder case. The court will hear it tomorrow,’ ANI cited P Renuka Devi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), as saying. The accused’s narco test was also requested by Ankita’s family.

Ankita Bhandari, 19, was a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in the Ganga Bhogpur area of the Pauri district close to Rishikesh. In September, the resort’s owner Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta are accused of pushing Ankita into the Chilla canal.

According to the police, she was killed because she allegedly refused to give a VIP ‘extra service.’ Son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, Pulkit Arya.

According to an official, the three accused resort owner Pulkit Arya—were arrested within 24 hours of the case being turned over to the regular police force on September 22 by the revenue police. Bhandari’s body was found on September 24 and the accused said that they had pushed her into the Chilla canal on September 18.