Vivo launches 2 new true wireless earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched 2 new true wireless (TWS) earbuds named ‘ Vivo TWS 3 and TWS 3 Pro ‘.The Vivo TWS 3 is priced at CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 5,750) and the Vivo TWS 3 Pro will cost CNY 1000 (roughly Rs. 11,500). The earbuds are available for pre-order in China. Both models are available in White, and Blue Hue colour options.

Both the models comes with support for Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless codec that utilises a 1.2Mbps bitrate along with wide-band speakers covering sounds in the range of 5Hz to 40kHz. The earbuds are equipped with a single 12.2mm driver with a 3-layer nano-composite diaphragm. Both the models feature Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio support and also feature 360-degree spatial audio.