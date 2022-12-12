Xiaomi launches 2 new smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 in China. The 8GB + 128GB variant of Xiaomi 13 Pro will cost CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000) and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly 64,000). The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs. 68,700), and the top-end model with 12GB + 512GB has a price tag of CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 74,600).

The Xiaomi 13 is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 54,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

Both the smartphones come in Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, Flora Green (Ceramic) and Mountain Blue colours.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Xiaomi 13 Pro runs on MIUI 14, and features a 6.73-inch OLED 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) display featuring Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, Beidu, Glonass, Galileo and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, distance sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR control, and barometer. It packs a 4,820mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi 13 specifications: The vanilla Xiaomi 13 features the same SIM, software, and hardware specifications as the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The vanilla model features a 6.36 OLED (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 coverage of colour gamut and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.