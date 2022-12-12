Xiaomi launches Mini PC: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Xiaomi launched new Mini PC. The price of the newly launched Xiaomi Mini PC has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400) for the standard version with 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is offered in a single black colour option.

The latest computer from Xiaomi is powered by a 12th Gen Core i5 processor which has a 12-core, 16-thread heterogeneous design. The processor on the Xiaomi Mini PC has a maximum frequency of 4.4GHz. It runs on Windows 11. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11ax support. The device also houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, three USB 3.4 Type-A Gen 2 ports, one USB Type-A 2.0 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and an Ethernet port.