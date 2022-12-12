Zambian police finds bodies of 27 men dumped in a farming area, believes to be migrants from Ethiopia

Authorities in Zambia reported that on Sunday, police discovered the bodies of 27 men who were thought to be Ethiopian migrants who had been discarded in an agricultural area outside of the city after allegedly passing out from tiredness and hunger.

The dead were taken to the mortuary for identification and post mortems to identify the precise cause of death, while a solitary survivor was discovered alive in the early hours of Sunday morning and transferred to a Lusaka hospital for treatment, according to police.

According to early police investigations, the victims were all guys between the ages of 20 and 38 who had been discarded along a road by unidentified individuals.

‘Police and other security wings have since instituted investigations into the matter,’ Danny Mwale, police spokesman, said in a statement after police were alerted to the gruesome scene by members of the public.

Ethiopian migrants often use Zambia when travelling to countries such as South Africa, though reports of deaths in transit there are rare.