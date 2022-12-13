After caretaker in Maharashtra sexually assaulted mentally ill teen, mob attacked school

A residential school in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was attacked by a mob on Monday after it was claimed that the school’s caretaker had molested a 15-year-old mentally ill student. The mob damaged furniture and vehicles, and they claimed that despite being informed of the incident, police did not act quickly enough.

After learning about the alleged incident, the girl’s family and friends gathered at the school on December 8, the day of the alleged molestation. According to a MIDC police station official who spoke to PTI, the incident occurred in a school/hostel in the Jaitala area, and the 28-year-old accused has been taken into custody.

The official said that despite being informed, the girl’s family was upset that the police took so long to arrive at the scene.

The student’s parents expressed their frustration with the school administration and the MIDC police, accusing both of being slow to investigate the incident.

The case is still under investigation, according to the police.