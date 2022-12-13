Community of Panchamasali to demonstrate at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha calling for 2A reservation

During the Karnataka Legislative Assembly’s winter session, the Panchamasali Lingayat community intends to demonstrate in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. The demonstration demanding reservation under the 2A category of the Other Backward Classes will be led by Lingayat seers and BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (OBC).

The neighbourhood is currently classified as 3B. The community will receive a higher reservation share under 2A. A crowd of between 10 and 11 lakh people is anticipated for the rally.

The state legislature’s winter session will run from December 19 to December 29.

The 2A reservation demonstrations have been ongoing for a while, and Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, leader of the Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha at Koodalasangam, has been a leading figure in the protests.