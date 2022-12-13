Govt bans loose cigarettes; Airports may eliminate ‘smoking zones’

According to sources, the Indian government may soon prohibit the selling of loose cigarettes in an effort to reduce tobacco consumption and sales. Such a restriction has been suggested by a standing committee of the Indian parliament. The committee has also suggested eliminating smoking areas from all domestic airports. According to rumours, the administration may declare the ban prior to the 2023–24 Union Budget.

The Standing Committee noted this when making recommendations, noting that the levy on tobacco goods hasn’t increased even after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system was put in place. The danger of cancer in those who smoke or chew tobacco has also been underlined by the committee.

Currently, cigarettes are subject to a tax of 53%, while smokeless tobacco is taxed at a rate of 64%. India’s government has been advised to tax tobacco in the nation by the World Health Organization (WHO) by 75%.

In India, smoking-related deaths account for over 350,000 deaths yearly. In a poll done in 2018 by India’s National Council of Applied Economic Research, it was shown that while just 16% of smokers were enrolled in college, 46% of them were illiterate. India has already outlawed smoking in public places.