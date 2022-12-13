National Shooting Championship: Manu Bhaker wins gold medal in 10 metre pistol junior women’s event

Bhopal: In shooting, Tokyo Olympian Manu Bhaker won gold medal in the 10 metre pistol junior women’s event at the National Shooting Championship in Bhopal. Manu Bhaker defeated Esha Singh of Telangana by ‘17-13 in the final. The shooter from Haryana was the qualification topper with 583 points.

Earlier Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won the 10 metre air pistol mixed team title by defeating Divya TS and Imroz of Karnataka by ‘16-4’ in the finals.

In men’s25m centre fire pistol, Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar won the gold with a score of 583. Haryana’s Anish Bhanwala and Indian Army’s Gurpreet Singh followed Vijay Kumar on the podium with 582 points.

The results:

10m air pistol: Women: 1. Divya TS 16 (254.2) 578; 2. Sanskriti Bana 14 (251.6) 577; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 250.0 (575); 4. Esha Singh 249.3 (576).

Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 17 (252.4) 583; 2. Esha Singh 13 (251.9) 576; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 248.0 (575); 4. Suruchi 247.3 (573).

Youth: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 16 (253.3) 575; 2. Sanskriti Bana 12 (249.2) 577; 3. Suruchi 248.3 (573); 4. Sainyam 248.3 (572).

Sub-youth: 1. Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal 570; 2. Kanak 568; 3. Urva Chaudhary 568; 4. Drishti Sangwan 568.

25m centre fire pistol: Men: 1. Vijay Kumar 583; 2. Anish Bhanwala 582; 3. Gurpreet Singh 582.